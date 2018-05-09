Florence County store clerk shot during robbery released from hospital; deputies seek suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The store clerk that was shot during an armed robbery Wednesday night has been released from the hospital and recovering at home, according to a friend of the family.

Florence County deputies are still seeking the suspect of the armed robbery..

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect went into Rob’s ABC store on U.S. 52 in the New Hope area around 7 p.m. and demanded money. After a struggle, the store clerk was shot by the suspect, who left in a white four-door vehicle headed south on U.S. 52 toward Coward.



Lindsy Lynch lives next door to the store and knows the owner and the owner's son who was shot. Lynch said shortly after the incident, she went over to talk to the owner, who says it happened in the liquor store attached to the convenience store.



"After he put the bottle of liquor on the counter he went behind the counter and started fighting with Rob, her son," Lynch said.



Lynch said once the owner saw her son fighting with the suspect she ran to help.



"When she went over there, she opened the door and they were still fighting so she grabbed the liquor bottle and smashed it over his head," Lynch said.



Deputies said the suspect left the store bleeding from a cut across his head and neck. Lynch said the owner also received cuts on her hands and head. Her son was shot in the leg.



"She seemed really shaken up, really shaken up. She had blood all over her face and I think she was more concerned though for her son than her by far," said Lynch.



Lynch and her family use to own the store several years ago and said there was only one other robbery at the store, but it was many years ago and not this violent.



"It's make you worry wondering what in the world is going on around here, you know if something like that would happen again," Lynch said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372.

