Two charged in armed robbery of Robeson County grocery store

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Robeson County grocery store in which one of the suspects was shot.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the Oakridge Grocery and Fish Market on Wiregrass Road in the Orrum area for a report of an armed robbery on Monday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, they received a vehicle and suspect description. The car, a 1990 Buick, was found on Interstate 95 South at the six-mile marker with two suspects inside, the release stated. One had been shot.

Deputies charged 25-year-old Gregory Eugene Davis, of Fairmont, N.C., with felony counts of robbery with a firearm or other weapon; simple assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a felon; kidnapping; and conspiracy.

Davis remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, according to the press release.

The second suspect, and gunshot victim, is 24-year-old Daniel Wilson Bethea, of Richland County, SC. He faces felony charges of armed robbery; conspiracy to commit robbery; assault by pointing a gun; kidnapping; and conspiracy.

According to the RCSO, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3100.

