Cause of Mexican restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach to ‘remain undetermined’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a North Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurant earlier this year will “remain undetermined,” according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

On Jan. 4, a fire broke out at Mexico Lindo, located in the 1100 block of U.S. 17 South.

“Due to the extensive damage to the structure and its contents, as well as the instability of rubble, a thorough examination of the entire scene was not feasible,” Dowling said via email.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

