Man stabbed with samurai sword facing attempted murder charge

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who was stabbed with a samurai sword over the weekend is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly breaking into a woman’s Myrtle Beach area home and assaulting another person.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Thomas Reginald Brooks, 38, remains in jail Wednesday as of 5 p.m. under a $30,000 bond. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Brooks is accused of breaking into the bedroom of the woman’s home on Daniel Road and assaulting the man, who was also in the room.

According to a Horry County Police Department report, the woman then grabbed a samurai sword that was by her bed and stabbed the suspect in the arm with it.

Brooks reportedly left the home, only to return a short time later armed with a knife. He allegedly stabbed the man several times “all over his body and face” while the woman hid in a closet with her baby.

The suspect then left the room after assaulting the victim. He was later held at gunpoint by police upon their arrival.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.