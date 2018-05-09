20-year-old man assaulted in Market Common parking garage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man was reportedly assaulted in a Market Common parking garage Tuesday night, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to 3075 Deville Street just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said he was on the roof of the parking garage when he was approached by a white male. Police say the suspect, who did not say anything to the victim, lunged forward towards him, scratching the man in his left arm before grabbing his shirt, causing it to rip. According to the report, the victim ran from the suspect as he was grabbing his shirt. Police say the suspect did not follow the victim as he was running away.

According to police, a family member picked up the victim from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 30 to 40-years-old of average build, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and khaki shorts.

Call MBPD if you have any information regarding this incident.

