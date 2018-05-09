Shots fired report leads to the arrest of 5 men on drug, weapons charges

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A report of shots fired in the area of Hampton Court off Merriman Road Tuesday morning led to the arrest of five men, according to an online posting from the Georgetown Police Department.

Dyondre Elliot is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerrell Knox is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Quentin Moultrie is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javon Hair is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and false information to law enforcement.

Akeem Grant is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Police responded to the incident at about 2:00 a.m., the posting says. The investigation led officers to a vehicle at the Georgetown Landing Apartments on Lincoln Street that was occupied by the five suspects. When officers approached the vehicle, a Glock 9mm pistol and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun were reportedly in plain view.

The investigation led to the discovery of possession the intent to distribute quantities marijuana and ecstasy; $750 was also seized, police say.

The suspects are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

