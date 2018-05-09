Deal Diva: Best buys for the month of May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - May is the introduction to summer, the start to great outdoor fun and the month to get a head start on great deals.

Mattresses

If that old mattress is depriving you of a good night's sleep, it may be time to toss it. This month, you can find one on deep discount. Most traditional manufacturers will introduce new products in June, so consider May as a "clean-out" time for the current models.

When you're shopping, keep in mind you don't necessarily need to buy a new box spring as well because the sales staff may try to talk you into it.

Refrigerators

New models will roll out next month. Retail bloggers expect to see some great deals at Home Depot and other home improvement stores. Some stores will offer as much as 40 percent off their refrigerators.

Keep in mind, retailer JC Penney will price match many of the stores’ sale prices.

Kitchen appliances

According to retail analysts, last year 34 percent of all Memorial Day weekend deals were for home items, including appliances and kitchen supplies.

Small kitchen appliances like blenders and coffee makers, which make for great wedding gifts, are expected to be reduced. So are items like chest freezers, washers and dryers.

Home improvement materials

If you need another reason to get started on your home improvement project besides improving weather, great deals on materials this month could be just the motivation.

New siding can give your home an instant makeover, while replacing or adding a deck can provide a relaxing getaway in your own backyard. Look for deals on roof siding and home improvement materials; saving money on the materials can help stretch your budget.

Spring clothing

Retail experts say all the pastels and fair weather spring styles need to be moved out, and luckily most of these styles still work for the summer months. You can purchase now for a deep discount, which can range from 20 to 90 percent off.

Do not buy

Even though grilling season is almost here, it really means we can expect high demand and higher prices this month. If you already have a grill and you can safely get one more season out of it, retail experts say try to hold out for Labor Day sales in September. That way, you'll get the best offers of the year.

