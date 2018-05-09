Child hit, killed by car in Robeson Co. parking lot; driver charged with DUI

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old child with her car in a Prospect Road parking lot Tuesday, according to Trooper Jonathan Scott with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Nancy Ransom, 55, is charged with driving under the influence and felony death by motor vehicle.

The victim has been identified Timothy Lynn Sampson, Scott says.

WMBF News Reporter Patrick Lloyd spoke to Timothy's family, and they said this is a terrible time for them. Timothy's mother just lost her father a week ago, and her mother about a month ago. The family is just devastated by the loss of Timothy, said Benny Sampson, the boy's uncle.

"He was wonderful. He was wonderful. He loved to get out in the yard and play," Sampson said before breaking down into tears. "I'd get out there and play with him and stuff..."

Sampson said Timothy was playing with rocks when he was struck in the parking lot of the Country Tobacco Shop on Prospect Road. The owner of the store in the small, tight-knit community in Robeson County also knew Timothy, and saw him in the aftermath of the incident.

"A 4-year-old kid…laying down…he was a good friend of mine," owner Awad Alsaidi said. "Good buddy. I used to always mess with him inside the store. He used to come up and get a bunch of candy. I used to play with him, 'You can't get all the candy' and stuff. I'm going to miss him. I'm going to miss him."

Timothy's family isn't sure how they will move on from this latest tragedy, but they will do their best.

"It's hard to take in. It really is. It's hard to take in," Sampson said.

Ransom is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

