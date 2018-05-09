Husband, wife from Florida die after being struck by car on I-95 in Dillon Co.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two pedestrians, a husband and wife from Plant City, Florida, died after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Dillon County early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened at about 2:50 a.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 177, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pedestrians were identified as 57-year-old Julius Watson III and 35-year-old Heather Watson, a married couple from Plant City, Florida, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Both died as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle will not be charged, as the pedestrians were in the roadway illegally, Cpl. Collins said.

