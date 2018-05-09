FIRST ALERT: Pleasant temperatures, mostly sunny skies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have to keep an eye out for fog this morning. Temperatures are mild and once any fog clears, we’re faced with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today remain pleasant with middle 70s along the Grand Strand, lower 80s across the Pee Dee. Sunny skies prevail and the mugginess won't be much of an issue.

The big changes arrive tomorrow and continue through the weekend. Temperatures turn much warmer with lower 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland all the way into Sunday. The humidity continues to filter in as we turn a bit muggy by Friday and Saturday. Despite the summer-like heat and humidity, rain chances remain slim. If anything, we may see one or two small showers Saturday or Sunday.

