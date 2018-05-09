Burnis Wilkins apparent winner in race to become next sheriff of Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Burnis Wilkins is the apparent winner in the race to become the next sheriff of Robeson County after winning the Democratic primary Tuesday night.

There were no Republicans in the primary.

According to information from the North Carolina Board of Elections, Wilkins received nearly 42 percent of the vote.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Burnis Wilkins DEM 8,498 41.92% Ronnie Patterson DEM 7,179 35.41% Randy Graham DEM 2,555 12.60% James Jones DEM 1,500 7.40% George Kenworthy DEM 540 2.66%

Wilkins is likely to succeed Sheriff Kenneth Sealy.

