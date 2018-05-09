Burnis Wilkins apparent winner in race to become next sheriff of - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Burnis Wilkins apparent winner in race to become next sheriff of Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Burnis Wilkins is the apparent winner in the race to become the next sheriff of Robeson County after winning the Democratic primary Tuesday night.

There were no Republicans in the primary.

According to information from the North Carolina Board of Elections, Wilkins received nearly 42 percent of the vote.

NAME ON BALLOT

PARTY

BALLOT COUNT

PERCENT

Burnis Wilkins

DEM

8,498

41.92%

Ronnie Patterson

DEM

7,179

35.41%

Randy Graham

DEM

2,555

12.60%

James Jones

DEM

1,500

7.40%

George Kenworthy

DEM

540

2.66%

Wilkins is likely to succeed Sheriff Kenneth Sealy.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

