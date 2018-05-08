Hemingway barbecue chef named best in the Southeast

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) – Rodney Scott, of Scott’s BBQ in Hemingway and Charleston, has picked up a prestigious award for his culinary skills.

Scott was recognized with the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast.

According to information on the restaurant’s website, Scott and his family opened a convenience store in Hemingway that sold local produce and cold drinks throughout the week. On Thursdays, they began to smoke whole hogs, which eventually grew into a local tradition.

In 2010, Scott was invited to Charleston to cook at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.

“Accompanied by his infectious personality and delicious food, (he) was an instant hit and by the end of the festival people were already calling him the ‘Charleston BBQ Guy,’” according to the website.

In 2016, Scott left the family business in Hemingway and opened his own restaurant in Charleston.

According to its website, Time magazine called the James Beard Awards “the Oscars of the food world.” They are given in many categories, including chefs, restaurants, books, journalism, broadcast media, and restaurant design and graphics.

