Suspect Search: One charge beating up his girlfriend, another charged with three DUIs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - He thought she was messing around with her friend's son.

Plus, not once or even twice, a woman is charged with her third DUI. Both suspects are no shows and authorities are seeing if you can help find them.

Jonathan Paul Hubert, 25, is wanted for first-degree domestic violence. Horry County police say officers responded May 1 to 200 Rodeo Drive in Myrtle Beach. The victim says Hubert attacked her in their home in Conway.

She says she gave her friend's son a ride to the store and when she returned home, the suspect accused her of "hooking up" with the male. The victim told police Hubert threw her onto the bed and pinned her down by placing his knees onto her arms.

The police report says he then slapped her across the face multiple times before strangling her with both of his hands, cutting off her airflow and causing her not to be able to breathe.

The report says the suspect then took his fist and placed it to the victim's mouth and told her he wanted to beat her skull in. The victim was able to get away and call authorities.

Hubert's last known address is on Second Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Then there is Reva McFadden, a 34 year old who was arrested last November after Myrtle Beach police say she was driving a car that hit a Hummer parked on the side of the road on Eighth Avenue North.

Police say McFadden was unable to successfully perform the field sobriety tests and was arrested.

McFadden has two prior DUI convictions and was also charged with driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a collision, no proof of insurance and possession of marijuana. Her last known address is on Legion Street in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.