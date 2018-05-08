Traffic improvements could soon come to Market Common area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Traffic improvements could be coming to The Market Common after city officials say there are concerns about speeding and cut-through traffic.

City engineer Ryan Harvey presented plans to implement raised crosswalks along Yorkshire Parkway at Paddington Street, Shire Way and Meyers Avenue. He also proposed them at the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Pampas Drive, as well as Pampas Drive, Howard Avenue and Mallard Lake Drive.

Harvey is currently surveying those areas. He added a traffic circle for Yaupon Drive and 19th Avenue South is in the works. According to the presentation, city leaders estimate having that area surveyed by May 21 and having plans by Aug.1.

The presentation also estimates the construction could be complete by Oct. 17.

"We'll engineer what we think will slow traffic down for the site and each site is a little bit different,” said Harvey, “So that will slow traffic down and then after that’s constructed, we'll go back and evaluate how that’s working.”

City council also approved a motion to enter into a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

City manager John Pederson said this is just another step in fighting the opioid epidemic. The city will be represented by Hearne and Hearne, a local law firm working with another firm on a national level.

Horry County Council chose to opt into a similar lawsuit back in February. Pederson said everyone, whether it’s the city or the county, seems to be looking at this issue and hoping to solve it.

"It may be several years if we ever see any money from this, but the important thing - I think symbolically - is that it puts attention on this issue,” said Pederson. “This is something that every community is suffering from. As a nation, I think we've got to get on top of this."

