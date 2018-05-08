Federal judge doesn't make decision on Memorial Day traffic loop; order to come later

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A federal court judge did not issue a ruling regarding the 23-mile traffic loop following a hearing Tuesday.

Instead, the judge will file an order in reference to the traffic loop. There is no timeline on when it will be published.

The NAACP made their arguments Tuesday against the city of Myrtle Beach and its police department.

In February, the NAACP filed a lawsuit claiming the 23-mile traffic control plan that's been used during "Black Bike Week" for the past few years is a form of discrimination against black tourists.

This loop stems from the violence that rocked downtown Myrtle Beach over the 2014 Memorial Day weekend. Three people were killed and seven others hurt in shootings along Ocean Boulevard. City officials imposed the traffic loop the following year as a way to control traffic and crime during that particular weekend.

Those who have been in town during Bikefest know the loop forces traffic to travel in one direction between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. over Memorial Day weekend.

The NAACP's lawsuit alleges there are "stark differences" in the treatment of African-American bikers during "Black Bike Week" compared to the treatment of majority-white bikers during Harley Week.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.