Video catches sharks feeding at Myrtle Beach State Park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Video catches sharks feeding at Myrtle Beach State Park

Sharks are seen feeding at Myrtle Beach State Park. (Source: Gregory Pitman) Sharks are seen feeding at Myrtle Beach State Park. (Source: Gregory Pitman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It was a feeding frenzy at the Myrtle Beach State Park on Monday.

A WMBF viewer got footage of sharks being fed from the park’s pier.

Additional video can be seen below:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly