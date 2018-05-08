Florence County cat may have exposed two people to rabies

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people recently contacted their health care providers about potentially being exposed to rabies by a cat that tested positive for the disease, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On April 27, a small gray cat scratched at least one of the victims on the outskirts of the Effingham community in Florence County.

The cat was taken to a lab on April 30 and tested positive for rabies, according to DHEC.

The cat is the first animal in Florence County to test positive for rabies in 2018. There have been 23 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year.

In 2017, one of the 63 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Florence County, according to DHEC.

