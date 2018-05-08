Police seek woman accused of stealing $10K in items from Victoria’s Secret

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a shoplifting suspect.

According to a wanted flyer from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Latonya Ashantia Moses is accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of items.

An MBPD incident report states the theft happened on March 13 at the Victoria's Secret store in the Coastal Grand Mall. An employee said roughly 10 people came in and started loading up bags with merchandise and laughing.

The employee told police a guy who was with the group dropped his keys and a customer handed them to the worker.

According to the report, the employee told police the suspect said "If you don't give me back my keys, I will punch you in the (expletive) face." The man got his keys and was reportedly the first to walk out of the store.

Moses is the only suspect whose name is listed on the incident report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.