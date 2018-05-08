City of Conway approves bonuses for police staff

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway is putting more money in the pockets of those who serve and protect. All Conway Police staff are receiving a one-time bonus of $1,000.

City leaders agreed on those bonuses Monday night, as the department continues to work towards providing officers with competitive pay.

The city of Conway police chief says because of shortages and unfilled positions this year, there were funds left over. The police department requested that money be used as a pool to draw from for bonuses.

The bonuses are one approach toward a pay bump for the city’s police staff. Chief Dale Long says they’re working towards higher salaries for officers in trying to keep up with other agencies in the area. The starting pay for certified officers in Conway is just under $38,000, compared to Myrtle Beach Police officers' starting pay of $44,000.

The police department hopes raises would help keep current officers on the force and attract qualified candidates to choose this city over others.



“We’re certainly in a job market competing with other agencies for the most attractive and qualified candidates and salary is always that initial issue that people look at when they’re looking to go get hired. Right now, there’s a little bit of disparity between us and other agencies that have already been here and we’re intending to close that gap,” said Long.

The bonuses are expected to be paid out before the end of this budget cycle.

