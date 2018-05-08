Suspect in 2 Myrtle Beach robberies sentenced for shooting at Virginia State Police trooper

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HENRICO, VA (WWBT/WMBF) - A woman who was wanted for two robberies in Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to shooting a Virginia State Police trooper and was sentenced to 46 years in prison Tuesday.

Karisa Daniels pleaded guilty in February to six charges, included attempted capital murder.

The charges stemmed from a chase in September 2017 that started with a traffic stop on Chippenham Parkway. The car initially pulled over but fled as the officer approached the vehicle.

Daniels pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder, use of firearm in commission of attempted capital murder, non-violent felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding police, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in commission of breaking and entering. The other charges were dropped.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the robberies Daniels is a suspect in occurred on Sept. 4 at Romer’s Pizza at 3401 Kings Hwy., and Sept. 10 at the Ocean Dunes Resort at 201 75th Ave. North.

In Myrtle Beach, Daniels faces two counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

