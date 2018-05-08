Man charged with child neglect after drugs found in Florence home, report says

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man is charged with child neglect after police reportedly found illegal narcotics and other drug paraphernalia inside a Florence home following a search warrant executed by police.

In addition to the neglect charge, Solomon Abdul Hunter, 38, is also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of 15 dosage units or more of MDMA, possession with the intent to distribute MDMA in proximity of a school and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a Florence Police Department incident report, police searched Hunter’s home on Warley Street on May 4. Officers seized marijuana, numerous prescription pills, several pills believed to be MDMA and other drug paraphernalia. Police say at the time the search warrant was executed, a child under the age of 14 was the only person inside the home.

Online records show Hunter is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

