Report: Woman stabs intruder with samurai sword, hides in closet with her baby

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman stabbed a man with a samurai sword after he reportedly broke into her Myrtle Beach area home and assaulted another man inside Sunday evening.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police arrived at the woman’s home just after 10:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in progress. The woman says she and male victim were in their bedroom when the suspect busted in through their locked door. After the man told the suspect to leave the home, the suspect started assaulting him. The woman then grabbed a samurai sword that was by her bed and stabbed the suspect in the arm with it. The suspect then left the home, the report says.

After the suspect left, the victims closed the bedroom door and put a dresser in front of it. The suspect then reportedly busted through the door again, knocking over the dresser while armed with a knife. The report states the suspect then stabbed the male victim multiple times “all over his body and face” while she hid in a closet with her baby. The suspect then left the room after assaulting the man. According to the report, the victim then jumped out a bathroom window to get help, police say.

Police held the suspect at gunpoint upon their arrival. The suspect and victim were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report says.

It happened at R&R Mobile Home Park.

People who live nearby say they find this incident surprising because it's usually quiet.

“I was shocked because nothing like this happens in the neighborhood," Semmie Flory said. "I just can’t believe it.”

Others say they understand why the woman did what she did.

“She had to protect herself by whatever means she had to protect herself,” Rick Hardee said.

It is not known if the suspect, whose name was redacted in the report, was arrested following the incident.

