New restaurant, stores, rides coming to Broadway at the Beach

A Grumpy Monk location is also coming to Broadway. (Source: Broadway at the Beach on Facebook)

Kentucky Mist Distillery is coming to Broadway at the Beach. (Source: Broadway at the Beach on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several new restaurants, vendors and attractions are coming to Broadway at the Beach this year, including a distillery, a craft beer and sushi restaurant, a kettle corn shop, a 360-degree observation wheel, and two thrill rides.

Kentucky Mist Distillery is now open in the New England Fishing Village West area of Broadway, according to a news release from the tourist attraction center. It features moonshine and other spirits made with whole fruit.

The Sweet South Popcorn shop will open in the Mediterranean Village area of Broadway and will offer a variety of kettle corn and popcorn of other flavors, as well as refreshments, the release states.

Broadway at the Beach will be home to the third location of The Grumpy Monk, a restaurant known for its sushi and wide selection of crash beers, the release states. It will also feature a “bottle shop” with hard-to-find craft beer from around the country.

The Pavilion Park West and Pavilion Park Central locations are undergoing renovations and will soon feature new rides and experiences.

The Broadway 360 Observation Wheel will stand 156 feet in the air and feature 36 gondolas that hold six people each, and offer guests a “breathtaking view,” the release states.

At Pavilion Park Central are “The Beast” and “Tsunami.” The Beast is the largest pendulum ride in the United States, “swinging 120 degrees, experiencing incredible speeds and zero gravity at more than 155 feet high,” according to the release. A representative said that ride is already up and running during weekends.

“These are some exciting additions with more still to come this season,” said Melissa Armstrong, marketing director at Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Broadway at the Beach. “Each year we strive to attract new and engaging shopping, dining and entertainment experiences, enhancing on the magic and vibrancy our guests have come to enjoy throughout the years at Broadway at the Beach.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.