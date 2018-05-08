Man tells police he thought girl he touched inappropriately was his wife

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately at his Myrtle Beach area home on April 21.

Telesforo Tojil, 35, is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the girl told police she was being babysat by the suspect’s wife. After the wife left the home to run errands, the victim said she went to use the restroom, and when she walked out, found Tojil waiting for her by the door. Police say the suspect then grabbed the child by the wrist and walked her into his bedroom.

Tojil reportedly got the child into the bed and began touching her inappropriately. According to the report, the suspect’s wife walked in and asked Tojil what he was doing, before slapping him in the face. The wife tried to speak to the girl about what occurred, but she could not provide details of the incident due to her “being shaken up and not paying attention to what was being said,” the report says.

Police say the suspect fled to a wooded area when officers were approaching his home. After Tojil was captured, he admitted touching the girl inappropriately while he was intoxicated. The suspect reportedly told police he fell asleep on the couch while watching a soccer game with the child next to him. Thinking it was his wife, Tojil says he touched the victim. The suspect then claims the victim followed him into his bed, the report says. Tojil told police he consumed a twenty-four pack of alcoholic beverages before the incident occurred.

Tojil is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

