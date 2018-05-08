Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Haagen-Dazs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Haagen-Dazs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you love ice cream, it’s your lucky day! Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Haagen-Dazs.

From 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., sweet treat lovers can receive a free scoop in any flavor.

There are two Haagen-Dazs locations in Myrtle Beach:

  • 7600 North Kings Highway
  • Tanger Outlets off Highway 501

Haagen-Dazs hopes the Free Cone Day initiative raises support for the honey bee population, which the ice cream maker says is disappearing at an alarming rate. Customers participating in Free Cone Day are encouraged to learn more on how to donate to honey bee research.

