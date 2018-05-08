FIRST ALERT: Mild temps today, summer warmth on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have some stubborn clouds this morning, especially at the beach. The temperatures are mild in the upper 50s to mid-60s this morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with the middle 70s along the Grand Strand, around 80 inland. This will be the low point this week as we continue to climb. Wednesday moves just a bit warmer under more sunny skies.

The core of the heat arrives by the end of the week. That's when inland areas move into the lower 90s, starting Thursday, and continuing all the way thru the weekend. Temperatures along the Grand Strand move into the lower 80s.

The humidity creeps back in late in the week making it feel warmer than it actually is. The added humidity means we’ll have to watch for pop up showers this weekend, but so far, the weekend looks to stay dry. Our next significant chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.