Friends, family gather to remember victims of deadly Robert Grissom Parkway crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The community remembered two of the three people killed in a crash in Myrtle Beach Friday night.

That crash involved a motorcycle and a car on Robert Grissom Parkway.

Friends and family of victims Nicolas Norris and Kristie Drewes, who died on the motorcycle, honored their lives and the passion they shared for riding with the biker club Axemen, who held a visitation Monday night.

Norris, a former U.S. Marine, has been with Axemen for more than a year and is considered an associate member.

"He loved serving his country. He was very proud of being a Marine," said Travis Hamilton, a friend of Norris.

The Axemen are known nationwide and the men are either current, former or retired firefighters.

People traveled from Michigan, Virginia, Ohio and Wisconsin to be with the group and remember Norris.

“We are family, and I mean that to the fullest. Through our roughest times, through our happiest times, we are there for each other," said Hamilton.

Norris celebrated his 25th birthday in April. Friends said he and Drewes rode together all the time.

They said Drewes was, "beautiful inside and out."

Hamilton said his friend was full of energy and had a smile that would “light up a room.” He keeps reminding himself that Norris died doing what he loved to do - riding.

“He is looking at us right now, telling us we better get on our motorcycles and ride. He wouldn’t want us doing anything else. Axemen means a lot to all of us, especially Nick," Hamilton said.

A combined funeral for Norris and Drewes is happening Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at Seaside Community Church in Murrells Inlet. Following the service, bikers will have a ride-through and community gathering at SBB.

