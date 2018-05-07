Coroner identifies person killed in Conway-area crash Monday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Adrian Highway Monday night, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Ronda Chambers, 49, from Conway, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday night from injuries sustained from the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday, SCHP says. According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, first units to arrive reported a vehicle in the woods, with one victim trapped.

A second tweet stated there was a confirmed fatality.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet truck, who was traveling on Adrian Highway, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

@hcfirerescue FINAL UPDATE to vehicle crash at 1685 HWY 139. Unfortunately, first units on location are reporting a confirmed fatality. Crews working with SCHP. Hwy 139 is closed, please avoid the area. Prayers for the victim. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 8, 2018

@hcfirerescue responding to report of vehicle crash at

1685 HWY 139. First units on location reporting vehicle in woods and 1 victim trapped. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 8, 2018

