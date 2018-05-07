Coroner identifies person killed in Conway-area crash Monday nig - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coroner identifies person killed in Conway-area crash Monday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Adrian Highway Monday night, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Ronda Chambers, 49, from Conway, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday night from injuries sustained from the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday, SCHP says. According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, first units to arrive reported a vehicle in the woods, with one victim trapped.

A second tweet stated there was a confirmed fatality.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet truck, who was traveling on Adrian Highway, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

