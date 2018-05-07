Student Spotlight: Student takes leap of faith and edits award winning short film

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - His talents with a camera for his high school broadcasting class and sports GoPro work got him noticed to help out with a short movie project with his classmates.

They all went on to win the statewide Video Book Award, presented by South Carolina librarians.

Working behind the scenes, Aynor High School junior James Feaser helped take his students to victory with their short film based on the book 'The Secrets We Keep.'

The great video quality and creative shots helped it stand out in the competition, he and his partner said.

"We did some shots with the car where we had cameras on the outside, and on the inside on the windshield, and then we did some reverse shots where we filmed it backwards," Feaser said.

He added he hadn't done a project like this before. However, Feaser has done a lot of photography work, getting his first camera when he was 11 years old.

Since then, he's learned a lot from YouTube and now has his own YouTube channel, which helps his college soccer recruitment opportunities.

"I like to sometimes include the post in shots to where the post will be blurry but everything else is there, and I hang the GoPros so when the ball goes in the net it moves the cameras so it seems more realistic," Feaser said.

The goalkeeper for Aynor High School's soccer team, Feaser has faced a lot of adversity both on and off the field.

"I played soccer all my life but it was the coaches at Aynor were actually who said, 'Hey, I think you have something wrong,’ because I was normal, just a seventh grade kid who passed out as I was running," he said.

Feaser had open heart surgery, and surgeons found two holes in his heart.

"If they hadn't of found it by the time I was 25, I could've just dropped over,” he said. “So I feel like there is a plan."

So he bounced back. Between his videography and soccer, Feaser also has his own lawn care business called James Lawn Care, a venture he started when he was 12.

Feaser has his own truck, trailer and mowers, and hopes to get more than just his brother working for him this summer. With his options open, he's still figuring out what he wants to do after senior year.

"I don't know what I want to do yet because I have my business that I'm trying to follow and I could grow that. Or, and I could start my own videography or photography business, or I could go to college and become something for a news station,” Feaser said. “Something like that so I have no idea what I'm going to do yet."

