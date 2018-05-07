Student Spotlight: Senior wins statewide photography award, beats seasoned journalists

A high school senior snagged the top award for feature photography from the S.C. Press Association. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach High School senior snagged the top award for feature photography at the South Carolina Press Association Awards, beating out seasoned journalists with her work.

The American Heart Association Beach Ride in Myrtle Beach attracts hundreds of people and their horses to the sand. But for this student, it brought the perfect photograph.

"I made the cover of The Herald newspaper for my Heart Ride photo, and Tom O'Dare actually entered that into a competition for the weekly cover photos and the South Carolina Press Association, and I was chosen out of everyone inside the state. A lot of people were way older than me and I came in first," senior Katelyn DuBose said.

Former Myrtle Beach Herald editor Tom O'Dare, WMBF’s news partner, noticed DuBose's photograph while he was at the high school as “principal for a day.”

O'Dare helped her submit it to the South Carolina Press Association to win the feature photography award.

"The judges really liked the contrast of the blacked photo with the light and the sunset behind it," DuBose said.

Since starting photography at MBHS, DuBose has been working with professional photographers outside of school.

DuBose also placed at the South Carolina State Fair with a different photo. She said she was in the top 10 across the country in a national contest for digital photography.

Ultimately, DuBose wants to pursue equestrian photography.

Outside of photography, DuBose helped design the logo for the local food truck, Trojan Cow. She's also captain of the robotics team, which placed in the top 10 this year, and is in the National Honors Society.

DuBose said she's going to Coastal Carolina University, but will transfer and graduate from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a major in photography and equine studies.

