Man suffering from incurable disease performing in finals for CCMF’s ‘Battle of the Bands’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man who suffers from a progressive disease that affects that esophagus and has no known cure is one of three finalists set to take the stage this weekend in the hopes of earning a slot in this year’s Carolina Country Music Festival.

The finals for the Myrtle Beach region of CCMF’s “Battle of the Bands” takes place Saturday at The Boathouse starting at 8 p.m.

According to information on the Battle of the Bands page, Dustin Chapman is one of three finalists in the competition. The Columbus County, N.C. man who battles Achalasia, a disease that affects one in 100,000, was featured in a WMBF News report last summer after his wish to sing with country music star Scotty McCreery came true.

Chapman took to Facebook over the weekend to announce his upcoming competition.

“If I win this round then I get to open for Luke Bryan at the Carolina Country Music Festival…How crazy is that!?” Chapman wrote.

Also competing in the Myrtle Beach finals are Cooper Greer and McGuire, according to the website. It lists the region as getting more votes than the other two.

The winner of the Raleigh region is Bryan Mayer. Charlotte three’s finalists will compete on Thursday, May 24.

Winners from each region will perform at one of CCMF's three days.

This year’s CCMF festival runs June 7 through June 10 at the old Pavilion site near Eighth Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach. For more information, click here.

The Boathouse is located at 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd. Doors open at 7 p.m. for Saturday’s finals competition.

