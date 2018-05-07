Proposed Horry County burn ban goes back to the drawing board

A proposed burn ordinance has been sent back to staff to work on. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Public Safety Committee is not ready to bring a proposed burning ordinance to the full county council.

At Monday’s meeting, the committee sent the ordinance back to staff for further work. At their next meeting, they’ll have a workshop session and look at all state laws already on the books to shape their proposed law.

According to county spokesperson Kelly Moore, things get complicated because there are rural and more dense areas of the county. The board wants to find a balance between burdening farmers who need to burn yard debris and people who are suffering from nuisance burning.

The idea was first discussed at last month’s public safety meeting. There, the committee said the proposal would restrict open fires east of the Intracoastal Waterway from the North Carolina border to Georgetown County.

