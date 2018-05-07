Conway man sentenced to four years in jail on federal cocaine charge

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man will spend four years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, 35-year-old Artemio Solano was sentenced to 48 months followed by three years of supervised release.

In 2010, authorities said Solano and a codefendant were involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of cocaine in the Horry County area.

On April 8, 2011, an informant approached Solano and the codefendant and arranged the controlled purchase of cocaine from them in the parking lot of a Conway grocery store.

The codefendant was arrested that day after getting the drugs from the home..

Solano wasn't arrested until September 2017.

