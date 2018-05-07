TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic on U.S. 17 Bypass near S.C. 544

A tractor-trailer is heavily damaged after it catches fire Monday on the U.S. 17 Bypass. (Source: WMBF News)

Heavy black smoke rises from a vehicle fire on the U.S. 17 Bypass near S.C. 544. (Source: WMBF News)

A tractor-trailer caught fire on the U.S. 17 Bypass Monday afternoon. (Source: Michelle McKenzie)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – First responders have been called to a vehicle fire on the U.S. 17 Bypass, roughly half a mile from S.C. 544, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Viewer-submitted video shows a tractor-trailer had caught fire on the northbound side of U.S. 17.

A WMBF News crew on the scene said the fire was extinguished before 3:30 p.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

