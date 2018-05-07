Man dies after being thrown from truck in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Robeson County left one person dead.

According to Sgt. Christopher Knox with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, highway patrol troopers responded to a crash on Union Chapel Road, north of Pembroke, at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The truck traveled off the road, struck a ditch and flipped several times before landing in the ditch, Knox said. Troopers spoke with the driver, who indicated he was alone. Investigators believed it to be a one-vehicle crash with one occupant after the statements and a thorough search of the area.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence and subsequently charged.

At 9:50 a.m. Sunday, highway patrol was contacted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office after a body was found in the area of the crash, according to Knox.

Troopers eventually determined there was a passenger in the truck and he was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest in a ditch more than 100 feet from the truck, Knox said.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Austin O’Ryan Strickland, of Pembroke.

