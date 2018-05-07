South Carolina primary elections approaching, voter registration deadline looming

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina primaries are right around the corner and the deadline to register to vote may be even closer than you think.

Voters have until Friday, May 11th, to register in person and Sunday, May 13th, to register online if they want to cast a ballot in the June 12th primaries.



In 2016, just 14 percent of South Carolina's registered voters cast a ballot across Republican and Democratic Primaries. In Horry County, the South Carolina State Election Commission says voter turnout was even lower at just over 11 percent.

Among the races on the ballot this year—the governor’s office is up for grabs, with five candidates on the Republican primary ballot and three on the Democratic primary ballot.

Horry county election officials say despite low voter turnout during primaries in the past, they’re crucial in determining the outcome.

“The primary is a very important election because a lot of our offices are determined in the primary. There’s not a lot of opposition in November for some of the offices so if there’s not opposition for November then whoever wins the primaries, unless there’s a write in candidate, will win. So the primary is a very important election,” said Sandy Martin, Director of Voter Registration and Elections for Horry County.

As for preparing ahead of the polls, Martin added it's important to be ready. That means educating yourself on things like where to vote, which candidates are on the ballot and what to bring to the polls.

If you're not yet registered, any eligible citizen with a South Carolina Driver's License or DMV ID card can register online here. Voters can also register to vote at their county elections office.

