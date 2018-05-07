Coker College student expelled over allegedly false rape allegation reinstated at school, attorney says

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Coker College student who was expelled over allegations that he raped another student in a dorm bathroom has been reinstated at the school, his attorney said, after police said the alleged victim reportedly made up the story about being raped.

Cesar Lopez was reinstated at Coker College and is back on the school’s soccer team, said Lopez’s attorney Paul Cannarella. Lopez is currently taking his final exams.

Cannarella represents Lopez, who was accused of forcing another student into a dorm bathroom and raping her. The attorney issued a statement last week claiming the sex was consensual, and that police said of the rape allegations: “essentially she made it up.”

Lauren Emily Pearson, 18, was charged Thursday with filing a false police report in connection with the rape allegation made against 19-year-old Cesar Antonio Lopez, who was arrested on Sunday, April 29 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair indicated to WMBF News that Pearson allegedly lied about the sexual assault that led to the Lopez’s arrest.

WMBF News has reached out to Coker College officials to confirm that Lopez was reinstated at the school, and to Hartsville Police to determine the status of the charges against Lopez.

HPD Lt. Mark Blair said the department has asked the charges against Lopez to be dropped.

Information on Lopez could not be found in the Darlington County Detention Center system.

