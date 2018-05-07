Firefighters on scene of house fire in Mullins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters on scene of house fire in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – The Mullins Fire Department responded to a house fire on Floyd Street in Mullins Monday morning.

An official with the department confirmed that firefighters were on scene of the fire at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

