Jury summons issued in trial of man accused of killing two Conway bank employees during robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An initial jury summons for the North Carolina man accused of killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery last year will be sent out in October, according to court documents.

Federal court paperwork shows the initial jury summons for the trial of Brandon Council will be sent on our around October 1 of this year.

The court information shows a standard jury questionnaire that will be sent to 2,000 randomly-drawn people from the Florence area. The trial is scheduled to begin around January 14, 2019.

Council is the man accused of shooting and killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen at the Conway National Bank in August 2017.

Earlier this year, a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Council was filed in district court.

Related Story:

He faces two counts of murder among other charges.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.