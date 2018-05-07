Funeral details for late HCS Board Chairman Defeo announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Funeral and visitation details for late Horry County School Board Chairman Joe Defeo have been announced. Defeo died Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, after a sudden cardiac event.

According to McMillan-Small Funeral Home, family will receive friends from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the funeral home, and funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 9, at Trinity Church 3000 N .Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.

The obituary on the funeral home’s website also states:

“Joe was born in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late Joseph James DeFeo, Sr., and Martha Lombardi DeFeo.

“He is survived and greatly loved by: his fiancee, Sandra Lucas-Hyde; son, Joseph James DeFeo, III, and his wife, Megan Prevatte DeFeo; two daughters, Megan Rebecca DeFeo and Susannah Joan DeFeo; brother, Jim DeFeo, and wife, Geraldine; sister, Diana DeFeo; grandchild, Taylence Therese Gilbert; nephew, Jimmy DeFeo; two nieces, Stephanie Hall and husband, Jason; Michelle DeFeo-Beerbower; and 6 great nieces and nephews.

“Joe was first elected to the School Board in 2006, and as Chairman in 2012. He was currently serving his second term as Chairman. His work and passion for the children of this County, is well known, admired, and appreciated. Joe is a strong Christian man, and will be forever loved and missed.

“Memorials may be made to: 2 Live Beyond or Family Justice Center, 9650 Shore Drive Apt.102, Myrtle Beach, SC. 29572.”

