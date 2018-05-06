FIRST ALERT: Heating up through the work week to the hottest temperatures of the year so far

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances remain small, but expect temperatures to start cooler and swing in more heat by the end of the week.

Monday starts off with partly cloudy skies. We continue through the day with slightly cooler temperatures reaching into the middle 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

Only a small chance of rain is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we begin to clear out with cooler temperatures in afternoon in the low to middle 70s across the Grand Strand and upper 70s inland.

Thursday and Friday turn the tide to even warmer air reaching near 90 inland and easily into the 80s with sunshine along the coast. This would technically be our first 90° in Florence. So far this year, our official hottest temperature in Florence has been 87 on April 18th.

In the Grand Strand, today, May 6th, was the hottest day so far, maxing out at 81, the first 80 of the year.

