One injured after car strikes moped in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A moped operator was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

According to information from city spokesperson Pat Dowling, both vehicles were traveling south on Ocean Boulevard when the moped operator attempted to change lanes.

The driver of the vehicle applied their brakes and tried to avoid the collision, but was unable to – possibly due to weather conditions – and struck the moped, Dowling said.

He added the moped operator regained consciousness while being transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and was alert and responsive when being treated by emergency room staff.

