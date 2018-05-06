Crews respond to structure fire near 29th Avenue North in Myrtle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to structure fire near 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews respond to a house fire on 28th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Dale Heninger) Crews respond to a house fire on 28th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Dale Heninger)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a structure fire around 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire was at a vacant home in the 500 block of 29th Avenue North. 

No injuries were reported.

