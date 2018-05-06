Conway Fire creates video to remind motorists to pull over when emergency vehicles approach

The Conway Fire Department has put together a PSA about yielding to emergency vehicles. (Source: Conway Fire Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Fire Department has put together a hilarious and informative video to remind the public of what to do when they’re approached by an emergency vehicle.

According to the video, which can be viewed below, motorists are supposed to pull to the right whenever they see an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens on.

Information from the city of Conway indicates the fire department has “had a tough time getting drivers to yield when they’re responding to incidents.”

