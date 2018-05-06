Victim in deadly Florence County club shooting identified; suspect in custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following an early-morning shooting Sunday at a Florence County night club that left one person dead and another injured.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the club on C.W. Robinson Road in the Coward area.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 23-year-old Malcolm Spates, of Olanta. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Diondrae Emanuel Jackson, 40, is charged with attempted murder and murder related to the shooting, Major Mike Nunn with the FCSO confirmed.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372.

