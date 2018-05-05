Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler on I-95 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of I-95 near the exit 20 off-ramp Saturday night, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Police responded to the incident at about 6:19 p.m. Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date.

