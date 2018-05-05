Man charged in Darlington shooting that injured one - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged in Darlington shooting that injured one

By Max McGee, Video Journalist
Ebony Gardner (Source: Darlington Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection to a Saturday shooting on Bacote Street in the city of Darlington that injured one person.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, 28-year-old Ebony Laron Gardner turned himself in without incident on Saturday. He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Bacote Street. According to Darlington police, the victim was sent to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

