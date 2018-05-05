Man charged in Darlington shooting that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection to a Saturday shooting on Bacote Street in the city of Darlington that injured one person.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, 28-year-old Ebony Laron Gardner turned himself in without incident on Saturday. He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Bacote Street. According to Darlington police, the victim was sent to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.