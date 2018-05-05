22nd annual Blessing of the Inlet draws large crowd

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Large crowds gathered to watch the 22nd annual Blessing of the Inlet Saturday at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church.

The ceremony started with a choir singing songs of worship and continued with the blessing.

Senior Pastor Reverend Mike Alexander preached about appreciating the small things in life, and he referenced Louie Armstrong’s song "What a Wonderful World" to get his point across.

Hundreds of vendors also set up at the event.

The Blessing of the Inlet was originally meant to bless the waters to give fishers a prosperous fishing season when it started 22-years-ago. Now, it’s meant as a blessing of the community as a whole.

Event organizer Deborah Maxson says she’s new to the area, but she realizes just how important the event is to the community.

She says the whole reason for the festival is to give.

“The purpose of the festival is to generate funds for missions and charities – local charities,” Deborah Maxson said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.