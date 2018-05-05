Watch the Kentucky Derby on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Saturday is Derby Day! The 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby race has been dubbed the "fastest two minutes in sports." It is the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing. Coverage of the 144th Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. on WMBF News.

Post time is 6:34 p.m. Coverage ends at 7:15 p.m., followed by the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Programming Note: WMBF News at 6 p.m. will not be seen Saturday due to NBC Sports coverage. Tune in to WMBF News at 11 p.m. for the latest live, local, late-breaking headlines.

