Florence School District One selects new superintendent

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent.

Dr. Richard O’Malley was selected in a unanimous vote.

O’Malley is currently superintendent of Edison Public Schools, a 16,500-student district in Edison, New Jersey. Prior to this post, he served as Superintendent of Schools in Aberdeen, New Jersey, from 2008 until 2011, and as Superintendent of Schools in Mountainside, New Jersey from 2005 until 2008, for a total of 13 years’ experience as a superintendent.

He will begin work in Florence One no later than August 3.

